A League Of Their Own Teaser: A Buzzy, Exciting Sneak Peek At An Updated Crowd-Pleaser
Tee off, folks: the first teaser trailer for Amazon's "A League of Their Own" series just hit the internet. Let's play ball.
The sneak peek was released via Prime Video's official YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 7. In the clip — which is underscored by the buzzy, exciting stylings of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" — fans get a glimpse of the new cast and their skills on the baseball field. Additionally, there are small allusions to certain alliances and friendships between characters.
The series, which is based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell, "follows brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A League of the Their Own, updated
The updated take on the beloved '90s comedy is definitely going to be doing things a bit differently than its source material, but at this point, we don't have much knowledge on the specifics of these characters' journeys while building up a women's baseball league. In July 2021, Entertainment Weekly said the series would be "taking a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it." It will be cool to see a period comedy tackling some of these more modern concepts, especially within the framework of gender and sports, a very topical concept that is subject to both progressive and restrictive conservative opinions to this day.
"Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson is leading the cast alongside Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. As for Tom Hanks' role as one of the team's coaches, "Parks and Recreation" alum Nick Offerman will be taking on the character. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field are also part of the cast as recurring guest stars.
The series was co-created by Jacobson and "Mozart in the Jungle" showrunner Will Graham. The "Broad City" alum's passion for this project is palpable even in the teaser, so it will be great to see how she has left her mark on an already beloved franchise. The series is set to premiere on August 12, 2022, with a premiere screening at Tribeca Film Festival the following day.
