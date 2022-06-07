A League Of Their Own Teaser: A Buzzy, Exciting Sneak Peek At An Updated Crowd-Pleaser

The updated take on the beloved '90s comedy is definitely going to be doing things a bit differently than its source material, but at this point, we don't have much knowledge on the specifics of these characters' journeys while building up a women's baseball league. In July 2021, Entertainment Weekly said the series would be "taking a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it." It will be cool to see a period comedy tackling some of these more modern concepts, especially within the framework of gender and sports, a very topical concept that is subject to both progressive and restrictive conservative opinions to this day.

"Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson is leading the cast alongside Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. As for Tom Hanks' role as one of the team's coaches, "Parks and Recreation" alum Nick Offerman will be taking on the character. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field are also part of the cast as recurring guest stars.

The series was co-created by Jacobson and "Mozart in the Jungle" showrunner Will Graham. The "Broad City" alum's passion for this project is palpable even in the teaser, so it will be great to see how she has left her mark on an already beloved franchise. The series is set to premiere on August 12, 2022, with a premiere screening at Tribeca Film Festival the following day.

