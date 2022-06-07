Korean Thriller The Witch 2 Is Getting A North American Theatrical Release

Well Go USA Entertainment, a popular indie distribution company, has picked up rights to Korean horror-thriller "The Witch 2: The Other One." The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie "The Witch: Subversion," which grossed just under $25 million in South Korea during its release.

The multi-regional rights cover both theatrical and digital in North America, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, which are major play markets for motion pictures.

The movie is written and directed by Park Hoon-jung, known for his work on the first film "The Witch: Subversion" and "New World." New actor Si-ah stars as, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "a mysterious girl who emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the top-secret research facility behind the clandestine Witch Program. She is quickly rescued by a couple who understands the level of threat the girl now faces. However, as the assassins tasked with locating and silencing the girl move closer, the lives of all three are in grave danger."

Korea, China, and Japan all have incredibly strong genre presences in the film world at large, so it's great to see more projects coming to the forefront to receive distribution in the United States and other English-speaking countries. Zombie horror smash "The Sadness" dominated the genre festival circuit last year, and lest we forget the major moment J-horror had in the early aughts with "The Ring" and "The Grudge." There's always room for more classics, so bring it on.