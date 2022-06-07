Warrior Nun Season 2 Teaser: The Fight Against Evil Continues

Sometimes everything you need to know about a series is right there in the title: "Warrior Nun" is such an example because it very literally delivers on the badass implications of its title. The series stars Alba Baptista as Ava, a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue to discover she's been granted incredible chosen one-esque powers. The catch? She's now caught in the middle of an ancient war between Heaven and Hell, and she's the secret weapon.

Inspired by the manga-style comic series of the same name by Ben Dunn, the first season of "Warrior Nun" tracked the origins of Ava's new identity — waking up in that morgue gave her a new lease on life, but also saddled her with some serious, weight-of-the-world responsibility that she wasn't quite ready to accept. She spent the season juggling the normal teenage dramas of her life with a fight against evil, and it went about as well as you expect from a YA fantasy tale. But despite the endless challenges thrown her way, Ava managed to fight through because she at least had The Order of the Cruciform Sword, the secret society of warrior nuns who had her back against evil. Or so she thought.

It's been two years since the series premiered on Netflix and left its audience hanging with a major twist and a couple of shocking betrayals. But fans will be thrilled to hear that the wait is very nearly over, with season 2 set to premiere later this year. As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the first teaser for "Warrior Nun" season 2 is below!