Minions: The Rise Of Gru Trailer: The Beastie Boys Serenade This Supervillain Origin Story

The trailer features the Minions helming a plane, obviously endangering everyone aboard in the process, as their takeoff and landing skills are hilariously abysmal. This is clearly a sneak peek into the many adventures undertaken by the prehistoric creatures, as this particular film will focus on the Minions teaming up with Gru, who build an evil lair together and even design their own weapons.

The prequel is directed by Kyle Balda, who previously worked on "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3," with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val serving as co-directors. The plot will follow Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and a young Gru on a new mission in the 1970s, amidst a new vacancy in the supervillain supergroup, Vicious 6, which Gru desperately wants to be a part of.

"The Minions: The Rise of Gru" cast is massive, and includes the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, and Dolph Lundgren, among others. Steve Carell will be reprising his voice role as Gru and Pierre Coffin will return as the voice of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and other Minions.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" hits theaters on July 1, 2022.