Minions: The Rise Of Gru Trailer: The Beastie Boys Serenade This Supervillain Origin Story
Gru's Minions are back in a brand new trailer for the upcoming spin-off prequel "Minions: The Rise of Gru." The prequel will explore how the Minions ended up working for a young Gru in the first place, marking the inception of their sweet, silly shenanigans in the course of helping their master become the world's greatest supervillain.
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is a spin-off prequel to the 2015 film, "Minions," which traced the history of the small, yellow creatures who have existed since the beginning of time. Perennially preppy for some odd reason, the Minions accidentally killed their former masters (which included Count Dracula!), and the 2015 film looked into their search for a new master at a supervillain convention.
Watch a Minion-steered plane journey go wrong (but right) in the trailer below.
How a (loveable) supervillain came into being
The trailer features the Minions helming a plane, obviously endangering everyone aboard in the process, as their takeoff and landing skills are hilariously abysmal. This is clearly a sneak peek into the many adventures undertaken by the prehistoric creatures, as this particular film will focus on the Minions teaming up with Gru, who build an evil lair together and even design their own weapons.
The prequel is directed by Kyle Balda, who previously worked on "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3," with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val serving as co-directors. The plot will follow Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and a young Gru on a new mission in the 1970s, amidst a new vacancy in the supervillain supergroup, Vicious 6, which Gru desperately wants to be a part of.
"The Minions: The Rise of Gru" cast is massive, and includes the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, and Dolph Lundgren, among others. Steve Carell will be reprising his voice role as Gru and Pierre Coffin will return as the voice of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and other Minions.
Here's the official synopsis for the film:
In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" hits theaters on July 1, 2022.