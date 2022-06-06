The Imperfects Trailer: Netflix's New Coming Of Rage Story

The trailer introduces us to a group of young folks who were experimented on against their will by an evil doctor. As a result, they all got some powers that they have trouble controlling. One of them seems to be turning into some sort of wolf creature, while another appears to have the power to melt things with touch. It's very much a teaser in the true sense so we aren't offered a great deal of context. We should also highlight the billing of this as a "coming of rage story," what with the F-bomb being dropped in the footage and all.

It might seem like a low-hanging comparison to make, but this very much looks like what Marvel and Fox were trying to do with "The New Mutants." Horror vibes combined with a group of young people being experimented on against their will who wind up with dangerous powers? That does indeed sound familiar, doesn't it? The big question is, will Netflix manage to do it better? That remains to be seen but it very much is providing similar vibes.