Rian Johnson's Poker Face Series Adds Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery Alongside Natasha Lyonne

In this age of peak television where just about every series requires showrunners to oversee multi-season story arcs (and viewers to watch episodes the moment they go live for fear of social-media spoilers), it is a balm to the old-school soul to know that Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne are out here making a throwback case-of-the-week series for Peacock.

Announced all the way back in March 2021, "Poker Face" will star Lyonne as a solver of mysteries via her inimitable Lyonne demeanor, which will hopefully transform the actor into her generation's Peter Falk. Details for the series are scarce, but casting news has been trickling out over the last month or so. Today, via Deadline, we learned that the dynamite duo of Dascha Polanco and Lil Rel Howery have joined the show in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Polanco has done knockout work alongside Lyonne in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Russian Doll," so it's a thrill to see them re-teaming once again.

Howery? The man who almost gave his life for Eric André's wonderfully twisted "Bad Trip" is an absolute joy whenever he steps in front of a camera. He's a welcome addition to anything. He's also adept at comedy and drama, so who knows how Johnson and Lyonne will utilize him?