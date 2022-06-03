Yellowjackets Executive Producer Drew Comins On The Line That Never Made It Into The Show [ATX]

The thrilling new series "Yellowjackets" may be in the off season, but the buzz around the freaky, excellent wilderness survival drama hasn't died down. Today, /Film's Ryan Scott is reporting from ATX Television Festival, where executive producer Drew Comins is breaking down some of what made the show's first season so singular.

According to Comins, the show's success and uniqueness lies not in its plot, which he says people tend to describe as "a young, female 'Lord of the Flies'" or "'Lost' with teenage girls," but in the execution of its often bone-chilling tone. Particularly, Comins said he was struck by an understanding of what the show would become when he heard a wickedly dark line of dialogue that didn't make it into the final version of the show's pilot.

"Yellowjackets" follows two timelines. In one, a championship-bound high school girls' soccer team crash lands in the wilderness in 1996 and must learn to survive in a challenging, and eerie, environment. In the other — set in the present day — the traumatized and secretive survivors struggle to maintain their privacy about what transpired over twenty years ago, still facing prying questions from those around them. The cut line of dialogue Comins referenced apparently related directly to those nosy questions, and laid the underlying premise of the show bare early on.