The Wire 20th Anniversary Featurette: 'What Is It We're Paying Attention To?'

"'The Wire' is about the drug war," Simon says at the beginning of the video, "and I wish, 15 years later, that 'The Wire' were anachronistic as a whole, and that there was nothing it could say now to our present moment that it was trying to say then. Unfortunately, this is America, and we are as we were."

Pelecanos talks about how he became involved in the show, and Simon reveals that they "didn't have a lot of notes" from the network. "What notes we had, we could usually shoot down," he says. It's interesting to hear that they had so much leeway and were not pressured to cast big stars, but were free to simply go with the best actors. In a lot of ways, the city is the real star of "The Wire."

Killing off characters in the penultimate episode of a season has become de rigueur for a certain brand of prestige drama in the Peak TV age, but "The Wire" was ahead of the curve with that, and it often fell to Pelecanos to pen those episodes, which left the show's actors not wanting to read his scripts. Needless to say, there wasn't a happy ending for every character on "The Wire," and it wasn't the kind of Hollywoodized show where its police protagonists were guaranteed to come out triumphant or where the news that was printed was guaranteed to be true. The final question, Simon says, is "What is it we're paying attention to?"

All five seasons of "The Wire" are streaming on HBO Max.