Season 2 Of The Godzilla Animated Series, Never Released On Home Video, Is Headed To Youtube
With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, he pulls the spitting high-tension wires ... onto YouTube.
The Hanna-Barbera/Henry G. Saperstein animated series "Godzilla" — also known as "The Godzilla Power Hour," and further known as "Godzilla: The Original Animated Series" — first aired on September 9, 1978, on NBC. Its broadcast was nestled between the release of "Terror of Mechagodzilla" (the last film in the Showa era) and "The Return of Godzilla" (the first film in the Heisei era), leaving the series in a strange, purgatorial state in terms of "Godzilla" canon. It was also the very first wholly American "Godzilla" production, beating Roland Emmerich's notorious 1998 feature film to the punch by 20 years.
The series followed a team of human scientists and their teen sidekick (echoes of "Johnny Quest") as they traverse the globe on research expeditions. When they invariable ran into a rogue monster on their adventures, they could summon Godzilla to make short work of the interloper. It's worth remembering that, for the bulk of the Showa era, Godzilla served as Earth's toughest bouncer, often appearing to kick undesirables out of the dive bar that is this planet.
The first 13-episode season of "Godzilla" was released on three DVDs in 2006 and 2007, and was made available on Netflix in 2011. One cannot say exactly why, but NBC has never released the second season on home video.
Until now.
Bloody Disgusting announced that the second season of "Godzilla" will be released exclusively on Toho's official "Godzilla" YouTube channel.
History shows again and again...
According to Bloody Disgusting, the second season will be made available on June 6, 2022.
"Godzilla" featured the famed Japanese monster and a whole retinue of new kaiju for him to fight. None of the regular baddies – Rodan, King Ghidorah, Barugon, Mothra, King Kong — appeared in the animated series, replaced by monsters with names like Macro-Spider Crab, Axor, Breeder Beast, and the Great Watchuka. Godzilla's familiar foes first made TV appearances in the 1973 tokusatsu series "Zone Fighter." In the 1978 series, Godzilla himself didn't really look like any previous iterations of the famous monster, bearing a closer resemblance to a tyrannosaurus rex.
From the description on the YouTube preview:
Arriving next week on Toho's official international "Godzilla" YouTube channel is the eagerly awaited second season of the classic '70s animated series, "Godzilla." Never-before-released on home video and rarely seen in over 40 years, this second season is exclusive to the channel and will bring viewers back to the Saturday morning adventures of Godzilla and the loveable sidekick, Godzooky. The 13 episodes of Season Two first premiered in 1979 and will join 13 episodes of Season One exclusively on the channel.
It's certainly worth noting that Godzooky — a 10-foot tall, ineffectual, dragon-like doofus — is not beloved, serving as the Scrappy-Doo of the Godzilla universe. Like Scrappy-Doo, however, Godzooky does have a strange following of his own: he was once rumored to be dating Lorna Luft.
The first season of the 1978 animated "Godzilla" series is already available on the Toho YouTube "Godzilla" channel.