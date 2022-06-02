Season 2 Of The Godzilla Animated Series, Never Released On Home Video, Is Headed To Youtube

With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, he pulls the spitting high-tension wires ... onto YouTube.

The Hanna-Barbera/Henry G. Saperstein animated series "Godzilla" — also known as "The Godzilla Power Hour," and further known as "Godzilla: The Original Animated Series" — first aired on September 9, 1978, on NBC. Its broadcast was nestled between the release of "Terror of Mechagodzilla" (the last film in the Showa era) and "The Return of Godzilla" (the first film in the Heisei era), leaving the series in a strange, purgatorial state in terms of "Godzilla" canon. It was also the very first wholly American "Godzilla" production, beating Roland Emmerich's notorious 1998 feature film to the punch by 20 years.

The series followed a team of human scientists and their teen sidekick (echoes of "Johnny Quest") as they traverse the globe on research expeditions. When they invariable ran into a rogue monster on their adventures, they could summon Godzilla to make short work of the interloper. It's worth remembering that, for the bulk of the Showa era, Godzilla served as Earth's toughest bouncer, often appearing to kick undesirables out of the dive bar that is this planet.

The first 13-episode season of "Godzilla" was released on three DVDs in 2006 and 2007, and was made available on Netflix in 2011. One cannot say exactly why, but NBC has never released the second season on home video.

Until now.

Bloody Disgusting announced that the second season of "Godzilla" will be released exclusively on Toho's official "Godzilla" YouTube channel.