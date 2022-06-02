Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Peacemaker, Stranger Things 4, RRR, And More

John Cena in Peacemaker HBO Max
By Ben Pearson/June 2, 2022 6:11 pm EDT

On the June 2, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Jacob Hall to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they've been up to.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

    • Jacob started co-hosting an RPG podcast called Shelbyville.

  • What we've been Reading:

    • Jacob read Under the Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer.

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben and Jacob have seen RRR, and they'll never be the same.

    • Jacob watched Peacemaker and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

    • Ben watched The Inside Outtakes and Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1.

  • What we've been Eating:
  • What we've been Playing:

Also mentioned:

