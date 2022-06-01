Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 1-3 Spoiler Discussion

Obi-wan Kenobi series Lucasfilm
By Peter Sciretta/June 1, 2022 8:06 pm EDT

On the June 1, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film's Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 1-3.

Opening Banter: Brad could not join us as he's out sick. We hope he gets better soon.

In The Spoiler Room: Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 1-3

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended