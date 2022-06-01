A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Almost Popped Up In Star Wars First

The list of people who have worked on both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" is longer than you might think. Apart from the obvious installations from director J.J. Abrams — who directed two high profile "Star Trek" films, followed by two high-profile "Star Wars" films — multiple supporting players and actors have taken jobs across both franchises. Perhaps most notably, George Takei played both Sulu on the 1966 "Star Trek," as well as a character named General Lok Durd in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Brent Spiner, who played Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" also voiced a character named Senator Gall Travis on "Star Wars Rebels."

Numerous hard-working character actors would take gigs on both sides of the sci-fi fence, as it were, with "The Clone Wars" also providing gigs for Ron Perlman (the Reman guard in "Star Trek: Nemesis"), Ian Abercrombie (who played two different roles on "Star Trek: Voyager"), Olivia D'Abo, Brian George, Clancy Brown, and George Coe. Also notable: Simon Pegg played Scotty in the 2009 Trek film, as well as an alien in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The most recent iteration of "Star Trek" is "Strange New Worlds," currently in the middle of its first season. On that show, actress Christina Chong plays La'an Noonien-Singh, the security chief on board the U.S.S. Enterprise, and the descendant of Khan (Ricardo Montalbán) from "Space Seed" and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (also "Star Trek Into Darkness," but that hardly counts).

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Chong revealed that, seven years prior to "Strange New Worlds," she almost appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." But her scenes were cut.