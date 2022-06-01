Clips Round-Up: Paulie Go! Featuring Spiderman: Homecoming's Ethan Dizon & More [Exclusive]

Right at the top, we have an exclusive clip debut from 1091 Pictures' coming-of-age comedy "Paulie Go!" starring Ethan Dizon ("Spiderman: Homecoming") and Madison Wolfe ("The Conjuring 2"). Having just premiered at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival on May 19, 2022, the film is now available to rent or own on digital platforms.

Here is the official synopsis: