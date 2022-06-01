Fruits Basket - Prelude - Is Getting Released In Theaters This Summer By Crunchyroll

"Fruits Basket – prelude -" tells the story of Kyoko Honda and how she fell in love with Katsuya, Tohru's father who had died when she was young and who never makes an appearance in the anime show proper (apart from one shadowy memory). In the manga, the story is told in a series of flashbacks from the point of view of Kyo, who reveals that he knew Kyoko long before he met and fell in love with Tohru.

Kyo's recollection of Kyoko's story takes place in the middle of a particularly angsty episode for Kyo (though let's be honest, when isn't he angsty?) as he grapples over his love for Tohru while having sadly resigned himself to a life of imprisonment after high school. Kyoko's love story plays in parallel with Kyo's internal struggle, as he recalls meeting Kyoko when he was young, the two of them striking up a connection as fellow lonely souls. He learns of how Kyoko was a troubled teenager who fell in with a gang in middle school, and whose romance with Katsuya, who (in a queasy detail that I'm sure will get lots of discourse) was her middle school TA.

The decision to spin off Kyoko and Katsuya's story into its own "special event film" makes sense — it's mostly divorced from the rest of the plot — but I will miss it adding more of our understanding of Kyo as the story began to reach its emotional climax. And while I won't go too long into the age-gap discourse that is sure to arise from this film, I did like the added level of complexity and humanity that it gave to Kyoko, who had until that point had always had a near-angelic flawless presence, having died right at the start of the story. But having loved the 2019 anime and how it elevated and modernized the manga — and with the anime world currently suffering from a dearth of good shoujo anime — I trust "Fruits Basket – prelude -" will do justice by the characters.