The Man From Toronto Trailer: Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Are Teaming Up, Like It Or Not

"The Man From Toronto" began its journey at Sony Pictures near the top of 2020, with Patrick Hughes directing from a script by Chris Bremner ("Bad Boys for Life") and Robbie Fox ("So I Married an Axe Murderer"), based on a screen story credited to Fox and Jason Blumenthal ("Bio-Dome"). Looking at its writers' collective credits, you can see how we ended up with the movie teased in the trailer, which blends elements of a mistaken identity comedy with a buddy film, albeit with crude gags like Kevin Hart vomiting on a hostage after inadvertently slicing them in the face with a weapon.

After production was delayed by the pandemic, Sony pushed the release date for "The Man from Toronto" back a few times before finally selling the rights to Netflix in April 2022. If anything, though, that shift makes sense? There's more than a whiff of "Red Notice" to this film, in that it looks and feels like a high-concept movie that was crafted with the understanding that it would bring in a certain number of viewers based on the popularity of its stars. If anything, I suspect more people are likely to check it out now that they can casually stream it at home rather than having to head out to a theater.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are joined in "The Man From Toronto" cast by Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin. The film begins streaming on Netflix on June 24, 2022.