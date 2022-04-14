Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson's Man From Toronto Moves From Sony To Netflix
"The Man From Toronto" starring Kevin Hart ("Ride Along," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle") and Woody Harrelson ("True Detective," "Zombieland") is going to Netflix as part of the exclusive first-look deal between Sony Pictures and the streaming giant, according to Variety. The film was previously set to hit theaters in August 2022, but will now premiere on the streamer everywhere but in China.
The action/comedy film will see Hart as a "New York City screw-up" who is mistaken for "the man from Toronto," played by Harrelson, who is a deadly assassin. This happens at an Airbnb, because why not? Hart and Harrelson have to join forces to escape from the killers who are chasing them. Netflix will release the film later in 2022.
Also starring in "The Man from Toronto are Kaley Cuoco, Pierson Fodé, Jasmine Mathews, Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Kate Drummond, and Tomohisa Yamashita. The script comes to us from Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, with Patrick Hughes (the upcoming "The Raid," "The Hitman's Bodyguard") directing.
On the run from killers ... with another killer
Woody Harrelson replaced another famous bald person, Jason Statham, in the lead role of the assassin. I guess that was in the character description? I'm kidding, mostly. Statham left very close to the start of production over creative differences and the fact that the film is rated PG-13 when he wanted to do an R-rated film. The Sony/Netflix deal comes after Netflix won an auction for Sony's "pay one" post-theatrical window, according to the site. Starz had that deal before Netflix did. The deal will reportedly also allow Netflix to run some "select library titles from the Sony vault."
"The Man from Toronto" was originally set to premiere in November of 2020. After a pandemic delay, it was set to premiere on January 14, 2022, which it obviously did not.
The score for "The Man from Toronto" comes from Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones," "Westworld"). Rob Hardy ("Ex Machina," "Mission: Impossible — Fallout") will serve as cinematographer.
I'm not sure why the combination of Hart and Harrelson delights me so much, but it does. Plus, I may be alone here, but I got a huge kick out of "The Hitman's Bodyguard," so I'm in for "The Man from Toronto." There is no firm release date yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we have one of those for you.