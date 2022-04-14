Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson's Man From Toronto Moves From Sony To Netflix

Woody Harrelson replaced another famous bald person, Jason Statham, in the lead role of the assassin. I guess that was in the character description? I'm kidding, mostly. Statham left very close to the start of production over creative differences and the fact that the film is rated PG-13 when he wanted to do an R-rated film. The Sony/Netflix deal comes after Netflix won an auction for Sony's "pay one" post-theatrical window, according to the site. Starz had that deal before Netflix did. The deal will reportedly also allow Netflix to run some "select library titles from the Sony vault."

"The Man from Toronto" was originally set to premiere in November of 2020. After a pandemic delay, it was set to premiere on January 14, 2022, which it obviously did not.

The score for "The Man from Toronto" comes from Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones," "Westworld"). Rob Hardy ("Ex Machina," "Mission: Impossible — Fallout") will serve as cinematographer.

I'm not sure why the combination of Hart and Harrelson delights me so much, but it does. Plus, I may be alone here, but I got a huge kick out of "The Hitman's Bodyguard," so I'm in for "The Man from Toronto." There is no firm release date yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we have one of those for you.