Superhero Bits: Joe Quesada Is Leaving Marvel, The Black Adam Trailer Drops Soon & More

"Gotham Knights" is finally set to arrive later this year after quite a long wait. However, those who were hoping that this will be connected to the "Batman: Arkham" games should temper expectations, as this game will be establishing its own universe. As for why that decision was made? Warner Bros. Games Montreal Creative Director Patrick Redding recently addressed that very topic on Discord (via The Direct). Here's what he had to say about it:

"We wanted to be able to interpret and adapt the characters – that's both the heroes and their rogues' gallery – in new ways that would support a new player experience and progression. We wanted to be able to write the history of these characters with an original story without being tied to a particular continuity or feature set."

So there we have it. "Gotham Knights" is set to arrive on October 25, 2022.