American Gigolo Teaser: Who Framed Julian Kaye For Murder?

Showtime has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming series "American Gigolo" starring Jon Bernthal. It's a short teaser, but we do get a sense of this being a continuation of the 1980 movie starring Richard Gere, despite the fact that it's called a "reimagining." In the film, Gere's Julian, a male escort, is accused of murder and sent to prison. In the series, it appears that Julian is out of prison and trying to reenter the sex work business, all the while trying to find out who framed him for the crime.

This project has been in the works for a long time, with Jerry Bruckheimer on it back in 2014, and Neil Labute set to write the series in 2016. The series in its current form has had issues as well, according to Deadline, with David Hollander ("Ray Donovan"), who served as showrunner, directing the pilot episode. Hollander was announced as no longer being part of the project at the end of April 2022, when the series was seven episodes into its 10-episode run. Showtime and Paramount Television have confirmed that Hollander has left the project, but declined to give a reason. The series has reportedly continued production with David Bar Katz, who is a close colleague of Hollander's, as showrunner.