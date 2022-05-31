Obi-Wan Kenobi Scored Disney+ Its Most-Watched Premiere Ever

Though Disney is tight-lipped about its measurement methods and actual viewership numbers, Variety's data pulled from Nielson's SVOD charts shows that ahead of the premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" seemed to be the Disney+ series that had clocked the most minutes of overall viewing time. The first live-action "Star Wars" TV series of the Disney Lucasfilm era has pulled in massive numbers of viewers over its two-season run, easily beating out single-season Marvel shows like "WandaVision" and "Loki." With only two episodes under its belt, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" surely hasn't bested the impressive long-term viewership numbers "The Mandalorian" has, but it's off to an impressive start.

It's easy to see why viewers would flock to the new series en masse. Even as a casual "Star Wars" watcher, I've always been charmed by McGregor's turn as Obi-Wan, who mentored Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen, who also appears in the new show) in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. Two decades later, the series is set to finally fill in some of the beloved franchises' gap years, picking up 10 years after Anakin became Darth Vader and featuring a young Luke and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Plus, new characters like Moses Ingram's punishing Inquisitor Reva and Kumail Nanjiani's con man Haja so far make the show feel like its own distinctive thing, rather than a rehash of familiar characters and elements.

According to Disney, viewership of other "Star Wars" titles tripled this weekend in terms of hours watched, meaning fans are also revisiting the cinematic stories that bookend this one. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" airs Wednesdays on Disney+.