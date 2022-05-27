Top Gun: Maverick Scores A Huge $19 Million In Thursday Previews

When the Covid pandemic put the hurt on the global box office, some studios panicked and released their entire slate day-and-date via theatrical and streaming, jolting a paradigm that not only kept exhibitors in business but encouraged viewers to prioritize seeing new movies on the big screen. This placed filmmaking as we've known it for decades in serious jeopardy.

And Tom Cruise wasn't having it.

Exhibition isn't entirely out of the woods just yet, but I guarantee you that theater owners would love to plant a big, sloppy kiss on Cruise's lips right about now. Cruise refused to allow "Top Gun: Maverick" to skip multiplexes, and the three-year wait (the film wrapped principal photography in April 2019) was absolutely worth it. Per Deadline, the movie took in a stratospheric $19.3 million from Thursday previews (beginning with 3 p.m. showtimes) and a standalone Tuesday fan event. This is the biggest preview gross ever for Paramount and Cruise, suggesting that early projections of a $100 million Memorial Day weekend were far too conservative. At this point, "Top Gun: Maverick" appears poised to blow by the $140 million holiday record currently held by "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."