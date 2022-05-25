McKenna Grace Announced The Release Of The Bad Seed Returns Has Been Delayed Following Uvalde Shooting
Variety is reporting that Lifetime is pushing the release of "The Bad Seed Returns" in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, TX that has claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults.
"The Bad Seed" originated as a novel that was then adapted as a stage play and subsequently a film in 1956 starring Patty McCormack as a precocious pig-tailed little girl who also happened to be a murderous sociopath. In 2018, Lifetime remade that movie with McKenna Grace as the title character and Rob Lowe as her father. It was successful enough to give us a sequel following the now-teenage girl.
"The Bad Seed Returns" was slated to air on Lifetime this coming Memorial Day, but the network, with the support of its star, co-writer, and producer, has decided to delay the release. The decision was unanimously made so as not to offend the families of the victims of the real-life tragedy that is still playing out in Texas.
This fictional series isn't about a gunman, but the killer at Uvalde was a disturbed teenager so one can see why the producers would want to move their project out of respect for those suffering both directly and indirectly following the shooting. In pushing to later in 2022, Lifetime acknowledges that it's taking them out of contention for the 2022 Emmys, but also recognizes that awards are the last thing any of us need to be concerned about at this moment.
McKenna Grace spoke about the decision
Star McKenna Grace not only supports the decision, but she was also instrumental in the push. She released a heartfelt statement on Twitter announcing the decision and adding the personal perspective of someone who has grown up in the violent reality school kids face these days. Grace was only in the 1st Grade when Sandy Hook happened and had first-hand experience with the security drills that have become necessary for today's children. She also made sure to honor the victims of the shooting by including images of the young faces whose lives were cut short.
In the wake of the recent tragedy in my home state of Texas, we have decided to delay the release of â€œThe Bad Seed Returnsâ€. @lifetimetv & everyone involved are in agreement. #Uvalde#Buffalo#LagunaWoods pic.twitter.com/5m1ms1OpXF
— Mckenna Grace (@MckennaGraceful) May 25, 2022
Fifteen-year-old Grace isn't just the star of this film, but also executive producer and co-writer of the script, along with her father Ross Burge. The move is respectful and the right thing to do in this shocking and terrible moment.
Here's her full statement:
In the wake of the recent tragedy in my home state of Texas, we have decided to delay the release of "The Bad Seed Returns". Lifetime and everyone involved are in agreement. I don't feel comfortable promoting the film this week and we don't think Monday is the right time to release it.
I was in 1st grade when Sandy Hook happened ... and it feels like not much has changed since then. I remember my parents teaching me emergency action plans for going to church or the movies.
If you have power, change something. If you have the means, donate to the victim's families of any of the recent shootings. I feel sick and heartbroken over these tragedies. www.jedcares.org is a great resource if you are feeling anxious or depressed. If you're feeling helpless or like you want to do something but don't know where to start, I found everytown.org to be really informational. -MG
Other Hollywood productions have shown similar sensitivity by moving promotions or delaying releases. Titles like "FBI" and "The Orville" have made sure to step out of the spotlight and put the focus on the grieving community in Texas.
No date has been given for the debut of "The Bad Seed Returns," only that it'll be sometime later this year.