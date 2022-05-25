McKenna Grace Announced The Release Of The Bad Seed Returns Has Been Delayed Following Uvalde Shooting

Variety is reporting that Lifetime is pushing the release of "The Bad Seed Returns" in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, TX that has claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults.

"The Bad Seed" originated as a novel that was then adapted as a stage play and subsequently a film in 1956 starring Patty McCormack as a precocious pig-tailed little girl who also happened to be a murderous sociopath. In 2018, Lifetime remade that movie with McKenna Grace as the title character and Rob Lowe as her father. It was successful enough to give us a sequel following the now-teenage girl.

"The Bad Seed Returns" was slated to air on Lifetime this coming Memorial Day, but the network, with the support of its star, co-writer, and producer, has decided to delay the release. The decision was unanimously made so as not to offend the families of the victims of the real-life tragedy that is still playing out in Texas.

This fictional series isn't about a gunman, but the killer at Uvalde was a disturbed teenager so one can see why the producers would want to move their project out of respect for those suffering both directly and indirectly following the shooting. In pushing to later in 2022, Lifetime acknowledges that it's taking them out of contention for the 2022 Emmys, but also recognizes that awards are the last thing any of us need to be concerned about at this moment.