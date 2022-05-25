Tim Roth Replaces Ian McShane In Paramount+ Drama Last King Of The Cross

The upcoming Paramount+ television show "Last King of the Cross" has added a new member of its ensemble, although the circumstances surrounding this addition could be better.

Tim Roth has boarded the series, which is based on accused crime ringleader John Ibrahim's autobiography (via Deadline). He will be playing Ezra Shipman, the titular and self-appointed "king" of Sydney's nightclub district and the show's de facto antagonist, at least through the eyes of Ibrahim (Lincoln Younes). Shipman and Ibrahim are expected to have a complex rivalry, with the latter reminding the former of his younger years.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because the character had already been cast. Ian McShane, the actor best known for his roles in "Deadwood" and "John Wick," was originally cast as Shipman in March according to an earlier Deadline report. However, it wasn't scheduling conflicts or creative differences that caused the actor to withdraw from the role.