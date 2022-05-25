Guillermo Del Toro Says Modern Cinema Is 'Not Sustainable' - And He's Right

I was born in 1973. I came of age during the video store era. I would spend hours browsing the aisles of every genre. Sometimes, I walked in knowing what I wanted to watch. Other days, I'd take a flier on a movie like "Charley Varrick" because, what the hell, it had Walter Matthau on the cover. Many of these movies have survived the rapid transition from video to DVD/Blu-ray to streaming, but some titles, most of which sputtered at the box office, got lost in the video era (if they ever made it there). If there's no commercial outcry for movies to get a boutique Blu-ray restoration, they will fade from view. They will, eventually, die.

Del Toro is sensationally persuasive when he frames the importance of filmmaking (or is that content delivery?) in the context of COVID-19. "It took one pandemic to shake it all up," he said. "We survived the pandemic because we had three things: food, medicine, and stories. The three things sustained us for so many months and years. We understand we are in the craft of doing a thing that is of primary importance to do." The pandemic isn't over, but back when we were rightly treating it as a matter of life or death, we leaned on entertainment. We cleaved to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and the rest for stories and memories that recalled a time when we could safely congregate with our fellow human beings. These were experiences that used to await us at the movie theater.