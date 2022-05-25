The Cast Of Bob's Burgers Interact Just Like Their Characters, And It's The Absolute Best [Interview]

The Belcher family is frequently hailed as being one of the best families on television. What do you think it is about each of your individual characters that resonates with audiences so deeply?

Roberts: I think Linda's a fun East Coast kind of mom that a lot of people have met before. She wears her heart on her sleeve and she loves her kids. She would go through anything for her kids to protect her family. And she's got a great sense of humor and she's a good singer.

Mirman: Yes. I would say each character is like an archetype of a real kind of person.

Mintz: Tina, I think, is very authentic and just is into what she's into. And doesn't try to like, change herself to be someone else's idea of what you should be.

Schaal: That's true, and Louise is — she is really challenging. I think she always tries to challenge the status quo and shake things up and go on adventures. She's feisty.

H. Jon Benjamin: I will say Bob, he's dependable and supportive. He's willing to learn from all of his family members.

Mirman: Did I answer?

Schaal: You did, didn't you?

Mirman: I answered real broadly, which is fine. That's my answer.

H. Jon Benjamin: I think everybody fell asleep when I was talking.

[whole room laughs]

Roberts: I did.

Schaal: It's this voice!

H. Jon Benjamin: Yeah, I don't mind it.

Schaal: This whole day of press with this voice behind my head in a dark room and I'm supposed to stay awake?! Do you want to switch seats?

H. Jon Benjamin: No, you don't have to.

Roberts: Guys, it's been a long day. [plays with Kristen's hair] Can we get hair in here?

[whole room laughs]