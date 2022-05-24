Only Murders In The Building Creator John Hoffman Teases 1970s Serial Killer Vibes In Season 2

After winning laughs and hearts alike with a charming first season, "Only Murders In The Building" proved to be one of the most addicting new shows of last year. And with its cozy coats and sweet friendships, it also earned its place as a Fall comfort watch. Now the murder-mystery comedy is gearing up for a second go and this time, it's injecting serial killers into the mix! What more could you want from a relaxing Tuesday night romp in New York City?

The series follows three residents of the affluent Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia: former '90's TV star Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), washed-up broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and a mysterious young woman renovating her aunt's apartment, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). Short, Martin and Gomez certainly make an unexpected trio, but that's the magic of the show! As series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman put it during a chat with the Deadline podcast: "The whole show is built on classic meets modern."

The three true-crime-obsessed neighbors first bond over their podcast listening habits but when a real murder occurs in their building, decide to not only solve it, but also record a podcast of their own about the investigation. While they managed to figure out who was responsible for season 1's murder, a new body has raised even more questions for season 2. So where do the serial killer vibes fit it? Turns out, it's all part of the Arconia aesthetic.