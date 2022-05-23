Marion Cotillard On The Familial Mysteries Of Hatred In Arnaud Desplechin's Brother And Sister [Interview]

What makes you want to come back to work with Arnaud [Desplechin] time after time? You guys have a great list of collaborations over the years.

Well, I feel very lucky that he wants to work with me again, and I felt very lucky as well to be welcomed in the Vuillard family, which he has explored already. And I love "A Christmas Tale." Yeah, I very much loved this movie and I felt lucky to enter this family, and to do such an intimate project of Arnaud's. I felt when I read this script that I wanted to explore with him and to support him in this exploration of his own intimacy.

What was the most challenging part of this role for you? Your acting was superb and you do a lot of heavy lifting in this film. So what was the hardest for you as an actor?

You know, I don't think hard is a word I would use. Intense, I would say, but hard? It's hard when you work with a director that is not a good director. That's hard. But what [was] challenging, I would say, was to find the humanity of this woman who is full of anger and hatred, and without explaining why. Some things she does, some things she goes through are questionable. And I think the fact that I didn't judge her helped me to find her humanity. And Arnaud only told me one thing. He said, "Please save her." And I really got what he wanted to say because yes, she does things like, how can she possibly not meet the children? The kid of her brother. But I understood the disconnection that she needed in this relationship because this relationship is just too strong. There's too much love. And the only way she found to keep this connection — while being disconnected, because this love is too strong—is to find the same kind of energy. And the same kind of energy is hatred.

Alice hates Louis and that's the central mystery of the film. We don't know why. What reason, or even lack thereof, did you give yourself while preparing for the film?

Too much love.

That's beautiful. That's really beautiful. I was not expecting that answer. If you knew Alice in real life, or someone like her, what kind of advice would you give her regarding her relationship with Louis, and to a larger extent, her family?

Wow. I don't know. If I really had to, I would maybe say that, "Maybe you need to find love for yourself and to see that you are a beautiful person, and you can celebrate that when you find love for yourself." And maybe it's going to be easier to deal with the love you feel with, and the love and the hate you feel with your brother. And I would maybe also tell her, "Talk to your parents. Make them face where they failed."