Mondo's New Rick And Morty Figure Includes Mr. Meeseeks And Mr. Poopybutthole

To reiterate, there will be two sets available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Mondo's Site.

The regular edition comes with Huge Arm Morty and a Happy Meeseeks and will run you $140. The Limited Edition is only $10 more, costing $150 and you get two extra figures. That's Huge Arm Morty, the Happy and Distressed Meeseeks, and Mr. Poopybutthole. Obviously, this is a much better deal, but it is a limited edition Mondo thing, so if you want it you're gonna have to be ready to pull out your wallet right at 10 a.m. PT next Tuesday.

These toys are made from sturdy PVC and ABS, are fully articulated at the wrists, ankles, and neck, and have a nice assortment of accessories you can swap in and out, including different heads for Morty (Happy and Angry), different Huge Arm hands (Bloody Fist, Duck Hand, C-grip Morty Arm), a Meeseeks box (of course), and even the extrapolator gun. Heck, they threw in an isotope at no extra charge!

Over the last few years "Rick and Morty" merchandise has been all over the place. You can't walk around a Target or Walmart without stumbling across a Pickle Rick toy. Heck, even James Gunn built up a mysterious collection of "Rick and Morty" figures while shooting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But Mondo looks to have set out to be the top tier option, the Cadillac of all "Rick and Morty" toys with this set. Big in scale, high in quality, and actually posable. It's also nice that they're backwards compatible with the previous series.

If you demand to have a Poopybutthole in your life, and who among us doesn't desire that, then make sure to snag your own limited edition Poopybutthole to show off to your friends, family, children, and pets.