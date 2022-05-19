The Winchesters Trailer: Dean Winchester Embarks On A New Career As A Narrator

Dean Winchester has returned! There's a lot to unpack about this super-sized trailer, which delves into the first few episodes of "The Winchesters" and the journey that John and Mary will spend the season embarking on. But a special treat for fans is the sight of Dean leaning against the beloved family Impala and declaring: "Our parents' past has always been a mystery and there are questions left unanswered. But I'm on a new mission." Speaking of mysteries, when exactly does this part of the story take place? Did Dean manage to kick tetanus after all, or is he narrating from the middle of the "Supernatural" story?

As for John and Mary, time periods may change, but one thing remains the same about the Winchester family: missing fathers. The story of John and Mary kicks off with the duo on the hunt for their missing fathers, as John seeks to uncover his Men of Letters family history and Mary embraces life as a hunter. Except unlike Sam and Dean in the "Supernatural" pilot, they aren't the experienced hunters one might expect. John may be a newly returned war veteran, but he's a novice to the world of demons and monsters. And while Mary has a better handle on the supernatural than her future husband, they'll still need help to fend off the evils of the world. Luckily, they find a duo of hunters to team up with and together, they almost look like the Scooby gang — giant hippy van and all. Except, instead of unmasking common criminals they'll be slaying vampires and dousing demons with holy water.

"The Winchesters" is written by former "Supernatural" scribe Robbie Thompson, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jensen and Danneel Ackles. The series is expected to premiere in Fall 2022, though no official release date has been revealed.