Universal Orlando Announces Seasonal Attraction Universal Monsters: Legends Collide For Halloween

Apparently this epic battle is inspired by the previous Universal Monsters attractions, which already gave me nightmares. I watched all these classic movies way too young. The haunted house here is brand new, and combines the pointy-toothed, furry, and crumbly creatures in one house. Here is the info on what's going on with these beasties:

This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans – and only one will survive.

Seems like Wolfie is the one we should be backing here. Also, guys, it's 2022. This is absolutely not the time to be unearthing cursed amulets. This is the time to sit very still, wrapped in bubble wrap, and breathe slowly so that 2022 doesn't know you're here.

Universal Studios

The event itself will have 10 haunted houses in Florida and eight in Hollywood. They'll be there to scare the pants off of you (please wear underwear) until Monday, October 31, 2022. More info is coming, but in the meantime, you can head over to HalloweenHorrorNights.com to buy tickets. Hold me?