Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date Set By Hulu

Though the return of this weird, gross, surprisingly sweet animated sitcom is more than welcome, it'll be interesting to see exactly where "Solar Opposites" goes beyond its second season. After all, last year's finale saw the whole family — including earth detractors Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack and human-appreciating Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) — die and return as trees while the Pupa prepared to terraform earth.

Yet with "Rick and Morty" co-creator Roiland and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" creator Mike McMahan behind the scenes, there's no doubt the series will find off-the-wall new directions in which to travel. The official synopsis gives no hints about how the family ends up alive again, but simply says, "In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family."

Right now, "Solar Opposites" stands as the most secure animation fixture on Hulu. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season premiere. In contrast, the streamer cancelled Marvel's "M.O.D.O.K." last week, and both "Hit-Monkey" and "Crossing Swords" have yet to be renewed.

The team behind the series also had a major win last month, when a bargaining group voted unanimously to unionize. Production members now belong to the IATSE Local 839 Animation Guild, where they can pursue rights and benefits that aren't always afforded to non-union industry workers. Collective bargaining may be a human concept that would make Korvo's head spin, but for us earthlings, that's pretty exciting news.

"Solar Opposites" returns on July 13, 2022 on Hulu.