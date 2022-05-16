David Cronenberg To Direct Film Based On His Book Consumed

If Netflix isn't ready for Cronenberg's gory, often X-rated sensibilities, that's their loss. "Consumed," Cronenberg's 2014 debut novel, seems to be a signature display of every nasty, compelling thing that seems to preoccupy the director's brain space. According to official synopses, the plot follows two freelance journalists, Naomi and Nathan, who get drawn into two separate but equally intense stories. In Paris, Naomi investigates a potentially cannibalistic murder, while in Hungary, Nathan photographs a controversial surgeon and develops an unusual sexually transmitted infection.

The filmmaker behind horror classics like "The Fly" and extreme works like "Crash" hasn't made a feature since 2014's "Maps to the Stars," but with his latest work in competition at Cannes, he's set to re-emerge in a major way. /Film was able to check out the first footage from "Crimes of the Future" at CinemaCon, and it featured some squirm-inducing looks at the visceral body modification thriller.

When asked by Variety if he was still working on "Consumed," Cronenberg replied:

"That's correct. I don't have a screenplay yet for that but I will be writing that."

Cronenberg is also currently shopping "The Shrouds" at the French film festival. In the film, Cassel will play a widower named Karsh who attempts to invent a device that will help him communicate with people who have died. Since NEON still has to release "Crimes of The Future" and Cronenberg wants to dig into "The Shrouds" before filming "Consumed," we Cronenberg-loving sickos may be waiting a while to see Naomi and Nathan's story on screen.