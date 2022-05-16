Fox Renews Welcome To Flatch, The Cleaning Lady, And All Your Favorite Animated Shows

Fox is the last of the big five networks to wrap up its renewal process for the fall season, and it looks like the network still isn't done quite yet. The fate of several shows still hung in the balance ahead of industry upfronts today, but the network has now announced the renewal of almost all of them.

All of the network's longest-running animated shows, including "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," and "The Simpsons" have officially been renewed. They'll be joined in the fall by returning animated sitcoms "The Great North" and "Housebroken," while Amy Poehler's "Duncanville," now in its third season, is one of three Fox shows whose fate still hangs in the balance as of publication time.

The network gave the go-ahead for the majority of its live-action series as well, greenlighting new seasons of dramas "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Cleaning Lady," as well as comedies "Call Me Kat" and "Welcome to Flatch." Surprisingly, the two shows that still remain on the bubble include one of the network's biggest. The Ryan Murphy co-created series "9-1-1" is considered one of the network's flagship shows, but negotiations are apparently still ongoing. Hospital drama "The Resident" is the last of the three series whose future is still up in the air.