Fox Renews Welcome To Flatch, The Cleaning Lady, And All Your Favorite Animated Shows
Fox is the last of the big five networks to wrap up its renewal process for the fall season, and it looks like the network still isn't done quite yet. The fate of several shows still hung in the balance ahead of industry upfronts today, but the network has now announced the renewal of almost all of them.
All of the network's longest-running animated shows, including "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," and "The Simpsons" have officially been renewed. They'll be joined in the fall by returning animated sitcoms "The Great North" and "Housebroken," while Amy Poehler's "Duncanville," now in its third season, is one of three Fox shows whose fate still hangs in the balance as of publication time.
The network gave the go-ahead for the majority of its live-action series as well, greenlighting new seasons of dramas "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Cleaning Lady," as well as comedies "Call Me Kat" and "Welcome to Flatch." Surprisingly, the two shows that still remain on the bubble include one of the network's biggest. The Ryan Murphy co-created series "9-1-1" is considered one of the network's flagship shows, but negotiations are apparently still ongoing. Hospital drama "The Resident" is the last of the three series whose future is still up in the air.
Three shows still await renewal
Although it may be nerve-wracking for fans of "9-1-1," "Duncanville," and "The Resident" to see these shows become the last to be renewed or canceled, signs point to a positive fate for at least some of them. A statement from FOX says that "additional series renewals [are] to be announced, meaning none of these shows should be counted out just yet. According to reporting by TVLine, "9-1-1" and "The Resident" are both very likely to return, with Fox president Charlie Collier telling the outlet negotiations on the two shows are "in pretty good shape."
While Fox appears to have been somewhat merciful in terms of cancellations, ending only three shows so far this year, the same can't be said of every network and streamer. Around 20 series have been axed this month, including seven in one day on The CW. The spring as a whole has seen some massive overhaul for television, as Netflix reportedly gutted its animation department, and the Warner Bros Discovery merger led to the swift end of nearly all of TBS and TNTs scripted programming lineups.
Along with its scripted lineup, today Fox also announced the renewal of two unscripted shows, "Crime Scene Kitchen" and the ever-controversial "The Masked Singer."