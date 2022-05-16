Here's A First Look At Amblin's HBO Max Animated Series Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai
Well, here's a thing I didn't know I needed, but that I actually need very much. Today, we have our first look at the cast and characters for Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television's upcoming HBO Max animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai." I know, I know. We're all tired of origin stories, but wait a moment. This is one I wasn't expecting when it was announced, which I think is what makes me really excited about it. Long ago, a very tiny version of me rode around on a bike with a green backpack and a stuffie of the gremlin Gizmo peeking out of it. Now we're learning about his origins, and the origin of Mr. Wing, who started it all.
If you recall the original 1984 Joe Dante'-directed "Gremlins" film, a kid's father buys the Mogwai Gizmo as a Christmas present for his son from Mr. Wing's Chinatown store, but is given three rules for his care. First, you should never expose him to light. Second, don't get him wet. Third, never, ever feed him after midnight. "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" tells us how Mr. Wing (whose name is Sam) got Gizmo in the 1920s. Voicing the main roles are Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Mandalorian") as Fong Wing, James Hong ("Big Trouble in Little China," "Blade Runner") as Grandpa, BD Wong ("Jurassic World" franchise, "Mr. Robot") as Hon Wing, and Izaac Wang as Sam Wing.
Where did Gizmo come from?
Here is the info for the series:
Steeped in China's rich culture and mythology, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first discovers the mysterious creature. Sam Wing, the youngest in the family, accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter — and sometimes battle — colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.
"Gremlins," (and to a lesser extent, the sequels) was a horror/adventure film that wasn't too scary for a little kid like me. I love the fact that this will expand on the lore. The evil Gremlins were super goofy, and this idea is perfect for animation. I honestly did always wonder about how Mr. Wing got Gizmo. I'm not kidding. I'd forgotten until I read about this. In fact, I don't think I've been excited for an origin story before in this way.
We've also got some character descriptions for you, as well as images. (I like the animation style as well.)
Better follow the rules!
Fong Wing (Ming-Na Wen): Fong Wing is Sam's mother and a doctor of Chinese medicine. She's resourceful, slyly funny, and fiercely protective of her family, even her frequently troublesome father. She'll do anything to aid and protect her son.
Grandpa (James Hong): A free spirit and self-proclaimed expert in Chinese myth and magic, Grandpa is the elder of the Wing family. He claims to have traveled the world on grand adventures, but nobody really believed him ... until now. He alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them.
Hon Wing (BD Wong): Hon Wing is Sam's father and the family's calm rock. He's never believed his father-in-law's tales of magic and adventure. But when he and Fong become separated from Sam, he realizes the world is stranger than he thought, and that he'll need to become braver to reunite his family.
Sam Wing (Izaac Wang): Sam Wing is a naïve 10-year-old boy who will one day become Mr. Wing, the mysterious shopkeep and Gizmo's guardian in the original Gremlins films. Young Sam lives with his family in the tiny apartment behind their struggling medicine shop. Sheltered and cautious, Sam will be thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when he promises his Grandpa he'll get Gizmo home.
"Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Executive producing are Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, as well as Brendan Hay. Tze Chun will be showrunner and executive producing. Dan Krall is Supervising Producer.