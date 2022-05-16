Here's A First Look At Amblin's HBO Max Animated Series Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai

Well, here's a thing I didn't know I needed, but that I actually need very much. Today, we have our first look at the cast and characters for Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television's upcoming HBO Max animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai." I know, I know. We're all tired of origin stories, but wait a moment. This is one I wasn't expecting when it was announced, which I think is what makes me really excited about it. Long ago, a very tiny version of me rode around on a bike with a green backpack and a stuffie of the gremlin Gizmo peeking out of it. Now we're learning about his origins, and the origin of Mr. Wing, who started it all.

If you recall the original 1984 Joe Dante'-directed "Gremlins" film, a kid's father buys the Mogwai Gizmo as a Christmas present for his son from Mr. Wing's Chinatown store, but is given three rules for his care. First, you should never expose him to light. Second, don't get him wet. Third, never, ever feed him after midnight. "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" tells us how Mr. Wing (whose name is Sam) got Gizmo in the 1920s. Voicing the main roles are Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Mandalorian") as Fong Wing, James Hong ("Big Trouble in Little China," "Blade Runner") as Grandpa, BD Wong ("Jurassic World" franchise, "Mr. Robot") as Hon Wing, and Izaac Wang as Sam Wing.