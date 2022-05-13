Resurrection Trailer: Rebecca Hall Confronts Tim Roth In The Sundance Psychological Thriller

Rebecca Hall anchored one of the best horror films of last year, "The Night House," and this summer, she's making her return to dark territory with the psychological thriller "Resurrection." Written and directed by Andrew Semans, "Resurrection" made its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival back in January. Our review called it "a frightening film you won't easily forget."

In "Resurrection," Hall stars as Margaret, a single mother and career-oriented woman whose life with her daughter Abbie, played by Grace Kaufman, is upset by the emergence of a menacing figure from her past. Tim Roth costars as David, a man with whom Margaret had an abusive relationship, who starts showing up wherever she is, seemingly stalking her at every turn.

"Resurrection" is only Semans' second film after his 2012 directorial debut, "Nancy, Please," though he has served as an associate producer on a number of Ralph Fiennes projects, including "The Dig," "The White Crow," "The Invisible Woman," and "The Duchess." Semans' script for "Resurrection" made the 2019 Black List of best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, and the movie currently holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer for "Resurrection" below.