Totally Killer: Prime Video And Blumhouse Team For Comedy-Slasher With A Stellar Cast

Amazon Studios and Blumhouse have teamed for a new slasher comedy, "Totally Killer." Nahnatchka Khan ("Always Be My Maybe") is set to direct the film, with Jen D'Angelo penning the screenplay, which is based on an original script by David Matalon and Sasha Perl-Raver. Filming is already underway as of today in Vancouver, Canada, so they are wasting no time in getting this one off the ground. And they've got an A-list cast in tow.

The cast is led by Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Olivia Holt ("Cruel Summer"), Julie Bowen ("Life of the Party"), and Randall Park ("Fresh off the Boat"). The ensemble also includes Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Ella Choi, Kelcey Mawema, Liana Liberato, Nathaniel Appiah, and Jonathan Potts. So, what exactly is "Totally Killer" going to be about? We're glad you asked! The synopsis read as follows:

The film follows Jamie (Shipka) whose mom, Pam (Bowen) is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer—a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the '80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), she travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer.

Nahnatchka had this to say in a statement: