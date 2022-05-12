Daily Podcast: What Netflix Needs To Beat Disney In The Streaming Wars, This Is Spinal Tap 2, And More

Moon Knight Marvel Studios
By Peter Sciretta/May 12, 2022 4:47 pm EDT

On the May 12, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and TV news, including what Netflix needs to do to beat Disney in the streaming wars, "This is Spinal Tap 2," and the possibility of a "Moon Knight" season 2.

