Candy Composer Ariel Marx Explains Why String Music Is Great For Horror [Interview]

In the beginning, you're creating the world, but in the final episode, you have a court drama with a lot more story, dialogue, and exposition. How did you approach the final episode?

Yeah, so the fifth episode is a different format. It was a way for me to wrap up my themes and my ideas. Because of the location and the exposition of it, like you said, there was a different way that score had to live. There was a bit more score in that to help kind of push these revelations along. The trial was so bizarre that the music did, in the spirit of the previous score, highlight those moments of shock, of horror, of sadness.

I think, in every way, we're still in the world of Candy, but we're not [in] the safely established suburban homes. Candy is under the gun in a court room. There's an oppressive fan and questioning. It's a different approach narratively, especially in that episode, so the music did live a little bit differently.

We're in a single location and we're without Candy's comfort with the things that she distracts herself with, like her home, her constant to-do list, and grocery list and this and that. We are there with Candy without distraction. So in a way, the score had to reflect that a little bit differently.

How did you want to conclude your themes and ideas for "Candy?"

Without spoilers, we end on the same cue that we began the show with. It was a very intentional bookend, and it's a very similar set of voiceover. It's a tinged, transformed version of that piece with a little more darkness to it, a little less pure than it was in the beginning.

Wrapping up the themes, many things come to a head in the fifth episode, narratively. There's some of Betty's material that's wrapped up, there's Alan's material that's wrapped up, there's the town of Wiley, Texas material that's wrapped up, the horror is resolved. The horror is different in episode 5, because it is Candy's testimony. And so, the horror is tinged with Candy's perspective as well, in terms of melody, in terms of dreamier colors on top of that. That was very designed to illustrate that this is very much a woman's recollection and not definitively what happened.

Why do you think strings are so effective at creating horror and unease?

I think, and especially how I approach string writing for anxiety and internal moments of dread or flat-out horror is, they don't have frets. The frets, let's say on a guitar, help with perfect intonation. In a stringed instrument, you can very easily go and bend in and out of tune, and I think that's very disconcerting to people. So that's one aspect, the liberation of intonation on strings. There are very violent techniques you can do on them just by nature of how they're built, snapping of the strings, and dragging the bow up and down the string.

Especially on a cello, there's these human guttural sounds. There is a specific scene in episode 5, where it's a depiction of Candy's version of what happened in the utility room, and very much those sounds are meant to be representative of the beast in all of us, the animal in all of us, that could or could not snap when triggered in certain ways.

I definitely think it's the flexibility of intonation. The fact that you have two instruments, you have a bow and then you have the instrument body itself, and how those interact beautifully or very imprecisely, and violently, and erratically. It's just a very versatile instrument, I think that's why it's so effective. I do think when something's out of tune, we perceive it, we become uncomfortable, like certain alarms, ambulances, fire alarms, everything is tuned very specifically at unsettling pitches. Why is a baby cry so alarming? I mean, we are so attuned to sound. I think when something's imperfect, or inconsistent, or detuned, it triggers our fight or flight perception of that sound.

Was it that versatility of the instrument that drew you to like strings in the first place?

I would say I've developed my more tonal score preference later on. I mean, obviously, I love beautiful, properly played string music as well. I love the versatility of the instrument. I love classical music. I love folk music. I love just all of the different ways it can live in these different genres, in jazz and more improvisatory forms. I just think they're so versatile and that's very exciting.

It sounds like contrasts and what's internal defines your scores, but are you referential at all or do you purely focus on what's on the screen?

In the initial conversations, obviously it's helpful to have references and conversation about music, because music is so objective and so subjective. What you think is scary, or what you think is pleasant, or what you think is anxiety driven, et cetera, is not the same thing that I might think. Everyone has such different reactions to music.

I find it so helpful to get on the same page with, how does this iconic score make you feel? How does this instrumentation make you feel? With "Candy," there were a few references, which ultimately we strayed very far from, but it was helpful to have in the beginning — at least I got a sense of a desire for a strong sense of melody, but perhaps an incomplete one.

Other than that, I like to shut myself off. When I'm deep inside something, I try not to be referential in any way and to just let the show speak for itself. I think in Candy's case, the instinct of the language was so strong from the get-go that it just worked. And what was exciting is, I started in pre-production.

That's very rare.

Yeah, it is rare, but it's something I'm trying to do more and more of, because it's so amazing to develop that language beforehand and have it inform the cut. If the actors are able to listen to it and are inspired by it, it's just world-building to a much higher degree.

"Candy" is now available to stream on Hulu.