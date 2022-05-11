Beware The Smiling DM As A 'Definitive' Dungeons & Dragons Documentary Is On The Way

Just when you though you'd run out of "Dungeons & Dragons" documentaries, they pull you right back in with a bag of shiny new dice. If you can't get enough of watching people talk about everyone's favorite tabletop roleplaying game (or at least, the most famous one) and you're tired of listening to "Let's Play" podcasts (aren't we all?), don't fret — the documentary studio XTR has your back. Their latest project, which is already in production, promises to be the "definitive" documentary on the game.

Although I can't help but wonder, can anything be more definitive than a 3-hour video essay on YouTube? Or just countless Twitch channels? I guess you'll have to be the judge of that.

Succinctly titled "Role Players," the documentary combines a mixture of "D&D" celebrity interviews with never-before-seen archival footage and plenty of historical context about the game's rise to popularity. It's unclear whether the celebrity footage means "D&D" celebrities or real celebrities that just happen to be into "D&D," but either way, you'll get your fill of people talking about something they're passionate about and some sick archival footage to boot. Good documentaries have been made with less.