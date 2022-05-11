Sony Gets U.S. Rights For Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth, And Tom Hanks' Here, With Robin Wright Joining The Unofficial Forrest Gump Reunion

Before you get your hopes up, a sequel to the acclaimed 1994 film "Forrest Gump" is not happening. At one point, one was written, and apparently, it was absolutely bonkers. Instead, director Robert Zemeckis, writer Eric Roth, and star Tom Hanks have all joined forces again for a new project: a comic book movie.

Again, not to get your hopes up, but we're not talking about Marvel or DC. This trio is coming together to adapt the 2014 graphic novel "Here" by Richard McGuire, which expanded the story of the comic creator's 6-page comic strip of the same name from 1989. It focuses on a room in New England and the different things that happen there over the years such as love, loss, hope, and struggle over the course of generations.

Known as a groundbreaking experiment in comic book storytelling, "Here" can sometimes depict multiple points in time in one panel, and the years covered in the book range from 500,957,406,073 BCE to the year 2033 CE. But considering that Zemeckis, Roth, and Hanks have experience telling a decade-spanning journey through a character's life, they seem like a pretty good collection of people to take a stab at bringing this graphic novel that spans centuries to life. And it looks like they won't be the only "Forrest Gump" alum getting in on the fun.