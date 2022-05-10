The Lost City Directors Reveal How That Hilarious Mid-Credits Scene Came Together

Note: This article will contain spoilers for the 2022 film "The Lost City."

Adam and Aaron Nee's "The Lost City" was released in theaters on March 25 of this year, coming in at #1 at the box office that weekend, unseating "The Batman" as the highest-grossing film in the country. As of today, "The Lost City" is available to stream on Paramount+. While certainly a trifle, "The Lost City" was reviewed positively on /Film (and elsewhere), called "a good old time at the movies" by critic Hoai-Tran Bui.

The premise of the movie has the whiff of Robert Zemeckis' 1984 adventure film "Romancing the Stone" on it: Sandra Bullock plays a former archeologist named Loretta Sage who turned to writing romance novels when archeology wasn't paying the bills. Her novels are all in the "Indiana Jones" pulp adventure vein, and just to keep her mind occupied, Loretta included a lot of genuine archeological detail. It's those details that attract the attention of a kooky millionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who kidnaps Loretta and forces her to help him discover the location of a long-lost treasure on a remote tropical island set to be swallowed by a volcano in a few days. Coming to her rescue is book cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), a handsome beefsteak of a man who, while good on book tours, has to quickly develop heroic skills to save his boss-cum-potential lover.

Alan is wise enough to hire a guide to help him through his jungle sojourn and finds Jack Trainer (Brad Bitt), a man who looks and behaves very much like a character in a Loretta Sage adventure novel, only in real life. Jack Trainer is not the sort of man who's supposed to exist, and both Alan and Loretta are impressed by his handsomeness, affability, and skill. That he is unexpectedly dispatched partway through the film is a fun, bloody, shocking twist that leaves Alan and Loretta not only at a loss for guidance but kind of realizing the true depths of their incompetence.

Trainer, luckily, returns partway through the credits of the film. He's okay! Well ... kind of. In an interview with ScreenRant, the Nees discussed Jack Trainer, how they came up with the mid-credits scene, and the kind of old-world adventure story he comes from.