Hustle Trailer: Adam Sandler Returns To Drama With Netflix Sports Movie

We see Beren committed to the hustle of scouting talent, which is a pretty challenging thing to do in a sports environment brimming with fresh players and cut-throat competition. This kind of obsessive commitment obviously comes at a price, as Beren has had to continually sacrifice his time with loved ones in order to play the hustle game. When things seem too bleak, Beren discovers a promising talent, Bo (Juancho Hernangomez), who has dreams of his own of making it into the NBA.

However, Beren's boss (an icy Ben Foster), is having none of it and is actively trying to stop Beren from bringing the amateur player to the forefront. Now that Beren is instilled with the fire of cementing his name in the professional basketball world, and is hellbent on securing a bright future for Bo due to his talent, things take a dramatic turn, and obstacles are overcome.

"Hustle," of course, is not Sandler's first collaboration with Netflix. He has a deal with the streamer that has produced titles such as "Murder Mystery" and "Hubie Halloween." And this isn't the first basketball-related movie for Sandler, either — "Uncut Gems" by the Safdie brothers had a subplot involving betting on the sport. This upcoming sports drama will see Sandler exercising his knack for portraying serious characters in drama-filled arcs, allowing space to explore narratives that hinge on grounded realism, in a certain sense.

"Hustle" is helmed by Jeremiah Zagar, who previously worked on "We the Animals," a poignant coming-of-age film about the struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional family. The script for "Hustle" has been penned by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, and the latter has previously worked on the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper starrer, "A Star is Born." LeBron James and Sandler himself are producing the project.

Check out the official synopsis for "Hustle:"

"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

"Hustle" is set to premiere on June 8, 2022, on Netflix.