Jodie Comer To Star In The End We Start From, An Apocalyptic Feminist Thriller

"The End We Start From" will be an adaptation of Megan Hunter's novel of the same name, which takes place during an environmental crisis in London, wherein a woman and her newborn must seek safety and shelter while surrounded by apocalyptic threats. This is a story of motherhood through and through, a tale of resilience in the face of acute crisis, and a reimagining (or a prophecy?) of what our futures might hold if we are to consciously ignore the warning signs of our current climate crisis.

Interestingly, Hunter's novel has been compared to Cormac McCarthy's "The Road," in which a father-son duo has to battle a cataclysmic setting against stacked odds.

Director of "The Long Song" and "Requiem," Mahalia Belo, will be helming this project, while Alice Birch ("Anatomy of a Suicide") will serve as screenwriter. Birch has recently worked as a writer on the acclaimed HBO series, "Succession," along with "Normal People," a romantic psychological drama on Hulu.

Doctor Strange, as in Benedict Cumberbatch himself, will be serving as executive producer for the thriller alongside Comer. Other producers and exec-producers attached to the project include Liza Marshall, Sophie Hunter, Amy Jackson, Eva Yates, Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, Sébastien Raybaud, and Cecile Gaget.

Comer recently starred in films such as "Free Guy" and "The Last Duel," and also wrapped up the final season of BBC's "Killing Eve," which offered an ending as infuriating and controversial as it can get. Comer will also be leading in an adaptation of Jen Beagin's sex therapy novel, "Big Swiss" which will premiere on HBO.

"The End We Start From" is expected to begin production by the end of 2022.