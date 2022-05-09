The Dirty Dancing Sequel Has Found A Director, New Plot Details Revealed

Get ready for a shot of nostalgia, '80s movie fans. Lionsgate's "Dirty Dancing" sequel is moving full-steam ahead. Not only is original star Jennifer Grey returning as Baby, but the movie now has a director in the form of Jonathan Levine ("50/50," "Warm Bodies"). Not only that, but some new plot details about the film have come to light, with the project set to hit the market at Cannes next week. This is for real happening.

The news of Levine directing the film, which will also be titled "Dirty Dancing," was first reported by Deadline, with the outlet speaking to the filmmaker about it. He was originally just going to produce but after co-writing the screenplay, he decided to step up to the director's chair. Since the original took place in the '60s, this one will be set firmly in the '90s. Levine had this to say about having Grey on board:

"The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator. We're going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way."

As for who else might return? Levine says, "We are about to talk to people and are exploring that." Levine also notes that Patrick Swayze's Johnny, who starred opposite Grey in the original, "is a part of Baby's journey in the story" and they will be consulting with the late actor's estate for the sequel. Levine also addressed, in vague terms, what to expect from the story.