The Offer Director Adam Arkin On Introducing Marlon Brando And Memories From Pig [Interview]

The advice you gave Justin that those nerves would go away once he was in the room and feeding off what the other actors would give him, has that been your experience as both an actor and director?

It's definitely been my experience when I've had to play a role of a character that carried a certain power with them. It's hard, I think sometimes as an actor, to fully feel that kind of power and groundedness in a vacuum. I think it requires at a certain point for the finishing touch, to be aware of the effect that your character is having on other characters in the story. If everybody else is doing their job, when you're playing a person who's in a position of real power, it can only help strengthen that feeling if the reactions that you're getting from everyone are reinforcing those aspects of your character.



Like you said, there's the power and the grounded side you want to show. Visually, how do you try to do that with figures as towering as Brando and Evans?

It boils down to, as I get older, more and more of the process of anything creative depends a huge amount on, I think, staying present and being aware and open eyed to what you see manifesting in front of you. When you have a group of people as good as this company of actors and material as great as what Michael Tolkin and Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg provided on this project, first and foremost, your job is to let something breathe and let the actors have a sense of safety and freedom to explore and expound on what they're doing. When that starts really flowing, the ways of modulating that, or even blocking it, start revealing themselves. It becomes a question of being centered and present enough to recognize those opportunities as they're unfolding.

Earlier on in my directing career, there was a huge amount of emphasis on the pre-planning. God knows, prep is a very important part of anyone's process, but there's also that aspect of prep that is making yourself ready to take advantage of the happy accidents that end up occurring inevitably. Sometimes those things of the greatest value are the ones that are a process of moment to moment discovery in the filming of stuff. I think this was a group of actors that liked working that way, and it's very much a way I like to work.

How about following director Dexter Fletcher's work and how he established the show?

I wasn't making any kind of an academic study out of that process. I certainly looked at the work that Dexter was doing, and I had access to the dailies while he was filming. Obviously, because I was in prep when Dexter was actually filming, there was really no cut footage to look at that point. There were two DPs on the project, but the DP in the earlier part of the series, Sal Totino, between he and Dexter, they established very quickly a pretty specific visual vocabulary for the show. It had a kind of classical sense to it.

I think that Sal was trying to honor the visual style even of the original film in certain ways, and certainly in the way that he was lighting it. And so, that was really more than a kind of external study of what they were doing. It was just through osmosis, absorbing the vibe of it, looking at it and knowing that Sal was going to be continuing on and that I'd be working with him, so that sense of visual continuity would exist. That was very helpful.

Both Sal and the DP that took over for him, Elie Smolkin, they both had a very strong sense of wanting to let, I think, the original film, "The Godfather" — not be imitative of that, but certainly inform an aspect of the shooting style. For example, it was just a slightly more classical style than may exist in a lot of contemporary stuff. There's virtually no handheld work in the show. It had almost a stately feature film quality to the look of it.

Did you want to pay homage to [cinematographer] Gordon Willis at all and let darkness and shadows have prominence?

The use of shadow was something that both Sal and Elie were, I think, encouraged to embrace. There are a lot of shows I've worked on where there's lip service paid to, "We want it to look different, and we want the darks to really be dark. We don't want to necessarily have two eyes in all of our closeups and have everything over lit." Inevitably, even in the best of intentions, sometimes those commitments get whittled down a little bit over time and things start being brought more towards a centrist approach to the visuals on shows. On "The Offer," they were really allowed to continue scenes that took place in shadow, scenes had any ominous aspect to it or moody aspect to it were allowed to read that way and feel that way visually.