Star Wars Bits: Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book Of Boba Fett, Skywalker Sound, Light & Magic, Star Wars Celebration, And More!

A new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer
On May the 4th, Lucasfilm released a new trailer for the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series, which you can watch above. Lucasfilm also announced Obi-Wan Wednesdays, a weekly program featuring reveals of toys, apparel, action figures, accessories, books, comics, and more inspired by the highly-anticipated limited series.
Obi-Wan Wednesdays begins on May 25, two days ahead of the double-episode premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and runs through June 29, each week highlighting items revealed in the limited series. For more information, and a look at two new products inspired by the series, visit StarWars.com.
Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett
"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" is now streaming on Disney+.
"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology, and the practical effects that brought it all to life."
Executive producer and director Robert Rodriguez posted this adorable sneak peek on Twitter:
Grogu ROCKS #MayThe4th!
Check out more behind the scenes on Disney Gallery – The Book of Boba Fett on DISNEY+ pic.twitter.com/Rb9LMtNA4h
— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 4, 2022
Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound
"Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound," a new documentary short film from Apple, celebrates the legendary studio that turned sound design into an art form. The 16-minute documentary is available on Apple.com and you can also watch it above.
"Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound" takes viewers inside Skywalker Sound at Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California, featuring sound designers, foley artists, and mixers as they discuss their techniques and reveal how many iconic film and TV sounds came to be.
Light & Magic documentary series
Back in September, composer James Newton Howard made an appearance on the Score: The Podcast where he casually mentioned that Lawrence Kasdan was working on a documentary series about Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Now, the it's official! "Light & Magic" is a six-part series about the legendary work of ILM, directed by Kasdan and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The series starts streaming July 27 on Disney+.
Fans in attendance at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim later this month will get a sneak peek at "Light & Magic" at an "illuminating" discussion panel featuring Kasdan, Howard, and VFX legends Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston, and Rose Duignan.The panel will be held on Friday, May 27.
Late Night with Mark Hamill
On July 20, 1983, Mark Hamill visited "Late Night with David Letterman" to discuss "Star Wars" superfans and what the future holds for Luke Skywalker. For more Letterman shenanigans, check out Top Ten Things Never Before Said By A "Star Wars" Character as well!
Revisiting The Phantom Menace
Our friends Ralph and James over at Live Action Star Wars discuss 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" with special guest Patrick Cotnoir, producer of "The George Lucas Talk Show."
The complete Star Wars canon timeline
Alex and Mollie at Star Wars Explained have a new video that chronicles the complete "Star Wars" canon timeline as it currently stands.
Star Wars Mindful Matters
Join Ahsoka Tano voice actor Ashley Eckstein in the new Star Wars Kids short series "Star Wars Mindful Matters" as she teaches thoughtful lessons inspired by "Star Wars" characters and stories. Watch the first two episodes now on YouTube and StarWarsKids.com
More Machine Now
RoyishGoodLooks is back with an awesome new song inspired by Anakin Skywalker's fall to the Dark Side.
Retro Star Wars ambience
That Gay Jedi is back with a delightful new "Star Wars" ambience video. Relax to the sounds of classic Kenner "Star Wars" commercials while a gentle thunderstorm passes overhead.
Black Nerd's Obi-Wan Kenobi reaction
Andre at Black Nerd Comedy has a reaction video for the new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer.
Hasbro Pulse Fan First Wednesday
Bossk's Bounty has a look at all the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and Black Series reveals from Hasbro Pulse's Fan First Wednesday event on May the 4th.
Hot Toys R2-D2 and C-3PO
Justin's Collection has a new preview video of the Hot Toys R2-D2 and C-3PO 1/6 scale action figures from "Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones."
Custom Yarna d'al Gargan figures
Mighty Jabba's Collection has a great video reviewing custom 3D-printed action figures of Yarna d'al Gargan, the other dancer at Jabba's Palace.
Star Wars Nite at Disneyland
Peter and Kitra at Ordinary Adventures checked out Star Wars Nite at Disneyland and now you can too!
This Week! in Star Wars
Finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
