Star Wars Bits: Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book Of Boba Fett, Skywalker Sound, Light & Magic, Star Wars Celebration, And More!

On May the 4th, Lucasfilm released a new trailer for the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series, which you can watch above. Lucasfilm also announced Obi-Wan Wednesdays, a weekly program featuring reveals of toys, apparel, action figures, accessories, books, comics, and more inspired by the highly-anticipated limited series.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays begins on May 25, two days ahead of the double-episode premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and runs through June 29, each week highlighting items revealed in the limited series. For more information, and a look at two new products inspired by the series, visit StarWars.com.