David Ayer Will Direct Jason Statham In The Bee Keeper For Miramax

That sounds sort of cool. Bees were also looked at as messengers between the living and the dead, so that could be part of the deal. Do we have a former mercenary sort who has retired with a partner to keep bees, and he/she/they die? No one tells the bees, sure, but maybe they also don't tell Statham that this person is dead? Maybe they're missing and later found dead, and he figures it out when the bees leave? Then we get his national journey of vengeance or something? The last shot could be him talking to the dead person in the presence of a bee, who would presumably fly off to the afterlife to tell give this person the message?

An earlier story called this "a lightning-paced thriller," and that led me to the myth of how the Greek God Zeus (or in some versions, his Roman counterpart Jupiter) wanted to thank the bees for their honey, and the bees asked for a gift in exchange — a stinger to protect their honey from humans. Zeus gave the stinger, with the caveat that if the bees used it, they would die. Zeus (and Jupiter) are known for having a lightning symbol.

Obviously this is all wild speculation, but I'm a sucker for mythology, and it gave me an excuse to look it up. (These myths vary a lot, so if you go searching for different versions, tell me about them on social.) By the way, you're also not supposed to curse around bees, but this is a Jason Statham movie.

According to the article, Miramax will be shopping this film at Cannes. The script comes to us from Kurt Wimmer ("Equilibrium," "Law Abiding Citizen"). Producers include Statham and Wimmer, with Bill Block for Miramax, and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios.

Jason Statham will be seen in the upcoming films "The Expendables 4," and "Meg 2: The Trench."