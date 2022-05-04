Moon Knight Star F. Murray Abraham Is Totally Down To Return As Khonshu

Long live Khonshu! The breakaway star of Marvel's "Moon Knight" series (yes I know there are some real heavy hitters in this show, but let's be real, we're all obsessed with the bird bone man) hasn't only wormed his way into the hearts and minds of fans with his unabashed love of murder, he also has us asking the tough questions ... Like will there ever be more Khonshu? And, how can we legally or illegally acquire more Khonshu?

Unfortunately, I don't have answers to any of those questions. Despite Marvel's love of sequels, it doesn't seem like we'll be getting another season of "Moon Knight," but fans can at least feel a small sliver of assurance knowing that F. Murray Abraham, the voice of Khonshu, is absolutely down to clown. And by that I mean, if season 2 does ever happen, he'll be there.

In an interview with the obscure publication Marvel.com, Abraham expressed what you might call an undying love for our mean little Egyptian bird god, and it was just as sweet as you think it would be:

"Oh, Khonshu's a treat. He's fun. That's really one of the things that people forget about, in the work we do, is we talk about how hard this is and what we have to accomplish, but it's also fun. That's what people seem to forget."