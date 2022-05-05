The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Planet Of The Apes, The Stunts Of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch VFX artists react to both the bad and brilliant CGI used in some of the biggest blockbusters, including the layered CGI chimpanzees in the modern "Planet of the Apes" franchise, the action of "Black Widow," and more. Plus, go behind the scenes of "Star Trek: Picard" and learn just how they were able to pull off the stunts of season 2. And finally, if you've been thirsting over the new LEGO set of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder but fear you'll never get the chance to play with it yourself, we've got an unboxing video for you to enjoy.