Marvel Gave F. Murray Abraham 'A Lot Of Latitude' While Recording His Khonshu Dialogue For Moon Knight

He's a girlboss, he gaslights, but does not gatekeep — we are talking about "Moon Knight's" Khonshu, voiced by F. Murray Abraham, who brought the Egyptian moon god's diva attitude to life. Abraham talked in depth about the recording process for Khonshu's dialogues, and the amount of "latitude" and "input" he was allowed to inject into the role in order to bring forth the best possible outcome for the character, in an interview with Marvel.com.

Despite his flaws as an almost-immortal character, Khonshu is relatable in many ways, especially the back and forth quips with Marc and Steven (Oscar Isaac). Abraham explained how this was achieved:

"What I loved about the recording of it and the direction of it was that they [Marvel] allowed me to have a lot of latitude and they kept asking for input. We kept re-recording. We kept coming back and doing different things, over and over again, to get it so that everyone was satisfied. It was a treat to be able to record it, know what you had done, and then maybe a week later, come back after it had sat there for a while so you knew there was an improvement somewhere. It was very wise of them, by the way, to do that kind of thing, rather than try to do it all at one time. We did it over a period of time."

I do not know whether Khonshu's abrupt "Break his windpipe!" line was already a part of the script or a later addition, but either way, it helped cement the kind of character he is.