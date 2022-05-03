Listen To Another Hot Track From John Carpenter's Firestarter Score

The upcoming "Firestarter" is an adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel, starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie alongside Zac Efron, who will be playing Charlie's father. Sydney Lemmon, Gloria Reuben, Tina Jung, Lanette Ware, and Danny Waugh also star. Charlie is a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities that are difficult to control, which means that her power is coveted by ill-meaning forces who intend to leverage her gifts. The film is being produced by Bumhouse and Weed Road Pictures.

While "Firestarter End Titles" was more piano-heavy and relied on an escalating tempo, "I'll Find You" is a track that utilized eerie synth sounds, combining it with powerful guitar riffs to convey moments brimming with tension. Carpenter went on to comment on how "I'll Find You" was one of his favorite tracks he created alongside Davies and Cody Carpenter:

"'I'll Find You' is one of my favorites from the Firestarter score. It drives right along and carries you with it."

Based on the two tracks released for "Firestarter" so far, the trio's musical trademark and evolution in terms of sound is a richer, more atmospheric soundscape that induces genuine thrill. These tracks will most likely work well with some of the high-intensity scenes in the film, especially ones that involve Charlie using her pyrokinetic powers.

Here's the synopsis for "Firestarter:"

"A young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon."

The "Firestarter" soundtrack is set to be released via Back Lot Music on May 13, 2022, and will be available for streaming digitally on major platforms. The soundtrack's vinyl, CD, and cassette forms can be purchased on October 14, 2022, via Sacred Bones. You can pre-order the entire score here. "Firestarter" will release in theaters on May 13, 2022, while also being available for streaming on Peacock.